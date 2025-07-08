Barry’s Fitness Studio is Opening in Kuwait

I’ve heard from two different sources that Barry’s, the popular LA-based fitness chain, is opening in Kuwait at the end of this year.

Barry’s is a fitness studio brand that is best known for their signature “Red Room” workout, a high-energy class that alternates between High‑Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) on treadmills (cardio), and strength training on the floor (weights, resistance bands, bodyweight exercises).

I’ve never taken any of their classes, but I have a friend in Dubai who’s obsessed with them. Supposedly, you can burn up to 1,000 calories in a single 50-minute session, which is insane.

They currently have over 90 studios across 17 countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, with the Kuwait location expected to open in October.