Review: My New Favorite Travel Sneakers – Hoka Clifton 10

Since 2015 I’ve mostly been wearing Adidas Ultraboosts as my daily sneakers. Since 2018 I’ve actually been wearing one specific model/color of the Ultraboosts which is the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Limited Cream Chalk. The original 1.0 version of the Ultraboost has always been my favorite the I found the cream color works with everything I have. But since they were only released for a limited time period and they weren’t that special of a pair for collectors, finding a new pair kept getting harder and harder every year. Eventually Adidas reissued them and they became easier to find again for a while before they started becoming rare again (and with that more expensive).

The Ultraboosts were also my travel shoes since they were comfortable and light, and I even got hitop Goretex versions for when I’m expecting there to be rain. But, no matter how comfortable the Ultraboosts were, after 20,000-30,000 steps my feet and lower back tended to hurt at the end of the day.

So I decided to look for a new pair of travel sneakers and eventually ended up with a pair of Hoka Clifton 10’s. I just got back from my first trip with them and I’m really impressed. The first time I put the Hoka’s on in the store I was so surprised at how soft and cushiony they were to my Ultraboosts. It was weird cuz every step I took felt bouncy. I wore it in Kuwait for like a month so I could get used to it when I traveled and now that I’m back I’m completely sold on them.

Looking back at my data now I didn’t hit 30,000 steps on any day this trip, but I had three days in a row where I was hitting between 21,000 and 24,000 steps a day. The whole trip I didn’t have any pain in my feet after a long day of walking, nor did I have any back issues. Usually the back issues pop up when I’m standing too long and my feet start to hurt, so I start shifting weight from one leg to another. I didn’t have that problem with the Hoka’s. They’re so soft and cushiony they make me wonder how I thought my super comfy Ultraboosts were actually comfortable.

The Hoka’s also cost less than a new pair of Ultraboosts at KD57. The cheapest pair of new Cream Chalk Ultraboosts in my size on StockX is currently KD122, but even when they were readily available at Adidas they were like KD69 or something.

I really like the Hoka’s and they aren’t that bad looking either.