SuperPark Arena is Now Open at The Avenues

SuperPark Arena, the newest and 5th SuperPark in Kuwait, just opened and it’s the 3rd branch of SuperPark inside The Avenues Mall. It’s located right next to KidZania and above the Souk entrance. SuperPark is a Finnish brand having branches in 12 countries.

This new branch has a bunch of new attractions including:

Pedal Car Track: Drive a car with pedals like bicycles

Flying Fox / Zipline: Fly through the air indoors!

Skate & Scoot: The only indoor skatepark in Kuwait for Skateboards and Scooters.

Soccer Court: A big indoor football playground.

Super Arena: An interactive video-game room with motion-based multiplayer games.

In addition to the above there is also a separate toddlers area for safety, and a dedicated premium birthday room for celebrations.

You can either get a 1-hour or 2-hour pass, and that gives you access to all the activities and games inside. It’s fun for all ages, including kids, teens, adults and parents.

Location: Avenues Mall, Phase 3, Level 1 (next to KidZania)

Opening Hours: 10AM to 10PM on weekdays, 10AM to 11PM on weekends

SuperPark now has five locations in Kuwait:

– SuperPark Arena (Avenues, above Souk) (recently open)

– SuperPark Kuwait (Avenues, Gate 16)

– SuperPark KidsZone (Avenues Forum Basement, Gate 27)

– SuperPark Jahra (Al Mekhiyal Complex)

– SuperPark Siddeeq (Siddeeq Co-op)

For more info head to @superparkkw