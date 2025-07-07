Nine Inch Nails (Peel It Back Tour) – The Best Concert Ever

After my last post on watching AC/DC live, I ended up watching Nine Inch Nails the following day, they were actually why I ended up in Berlin. This was the second time I booked for NIN in Berlin, first time was back in 2018 but never ended up going (I don’t remember why now), but I’m so glad I went this time.

I knew going to the NIN concert I had good tickets since I got them within the first 15 minutes of the tickets going on sale. They were 3rd row seated and near the stage off to the side, but not too much to the side. When NIN started their tour a couple of weeks ago, they revealed they’d also have a second smaller stage in the middle of the arena. I was hoping we’d get that as well since my seats would turn out to be perfect, and we did. My seats turned out to be between both stages so I couldn’t have asked for better tickets.

The concert itself might be the best one I’ve ever been to. The only reason I’m not sure is because I did Foo Fighters in a stadium and I was like front row middle standing in front of the stage which is hard to beat. Also I had to get to that concert 5 hours before the gates opened to stand in line and then run to the stage to get that done so there was quite a bit of work involved. I also watched Smashing Pumpkins with Marlyn Manson live in LA, and Smashing Pumpkins have always been my #1 band. So I guess this NIN concert is my top 3.

Performance wise, I think they were than Foo Fighters and Smashing Pumpkins and I had such a great time. I was actually so upset when the show finished since it felt too short. I just checked how long it was based on the first and last photo I took and turns out the concert was 2 hours and 35 minutes long. That’s crazy because I was just going to type the concert was 1:30-2 hours long max but figured I’d double check. I can’t believe it was two and half hours long, time flew by so quickly. The crowd was great, the lighting and sound was great, and the band were just incredible.

Anyway, I’m mostly posting this for me, as a personal diary note. But, if you’re a fan of Nine Inch Nails I highly recommend you try and watch one of their shows. This was my second time watching them, first time was at a festival, but it’s so much more personal when it’s the bands tour and in a much smaller arena and everyone there is a super fan and knows all the lyrics.