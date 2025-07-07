LPM, 3 Fils & New Matbakhi Locations Revealed

Between Kuwait Towers and JŌN on the Gulf Road are three abandoned restaurants that have been sitting empty for years (Google Maps). They’re clustered together in an area that was called “Dhiafa Village.” Back in 2008, three restaurants opened there: Trader Vic’s, Letter D’amour, and Don Mario’s. I always thought the area had a lot of potential, and it looks like it’s finally going to be put to good use.

Dhow Hospitality won the bid for the location and will be opening three major concepts there:

La Petite Maison

3Fils

Matbakhi by Sawsan

LPM is a high-end French Mediterranean restaurant that most people are already familiar with. 3Fils is a Japanese concept that started in the UAE and was recently voted the No. 1 restaurant in the MENA region. Finally, Matbakhi is a local concept by chef @sawsansmatbakhi and is my favorite (and a favorite for many others) when it comes to authentic Palestinian food.

The new name for the village will be “Peninsula,” which makes sense since the property stretches into the sea and is surrounded by water on three sides. I saw renderings of the area and can confidently say there’s nothing else like it in Kuwait right now. The three concepts will have both indoor and outdoor seating, and together should create a very cool vibe.

LPM will take over the first building on the left, Matbakhi the second one on the right, and 3Fils will occupy the third building, which is the closest to the sea.

Construction on the project will start this summer, with openings expected by the end of the year.