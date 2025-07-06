Kuwait Airways Responds to Dan

Nonstop Dan has uploaded one last video related to his experience flying Kuwait Airways, this time the video is regarding the responses he got from Kuwait Airways (and a member of the royal family?). Video thankfully isn’t 30 minutes long but if you want to skip the intro just jump to minute 3:30.
In summary if you don’t want to watch the videos. He got three emails, 2 from Kuwait Airways, and 1 supposedly from a member of the royal family. The emails were apologetic, friendly and wanted to make it up to Dan. So the saga is over, Dan and Kuwait Airways are friends again.
Hurray, all’s well that ends well.
Uncorking the bubbly now!
Ruling* family
This guy is a shady shyster- he got his views- shouldn’t have been platformed or given attention to begin with.
i work in the airport for decades, royal family will bother? LMAO whoever believe that , feel sorry for u lol. Btw not every man with SABAH on their name is from ruling family, have some common sense and stop believing everything people say on social media
The idea that he ‘unfortunately’ cannot share the email from the ‘royal’ because of a ‘privacy disclaimer’ is hilarious. That’s not how these things work. As someone who works with NDA’s all the time, these things need to be countersigned and acknowledged, and an unsolicited email with a privacy disclaimer is null and void and utterly useless.
Clearly damage control from the PR end regardless it is the digital age and bad customer service will eventually catch up. good and timely response, funny some experts here are questioning his credibility here XD.
They should fire the other guy. And notice for the pilot.