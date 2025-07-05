This Might Be the Most Unique Spot in Kuwait

OffTheCoal is a restaurant that’s been over a decade in the making. Its owner, Bader AlMutairi, has always had a passion for food and design, and OTC is a combination of all his interests and obsessions rolled into one.

Before my first visit, I had seen photos of the space, but once you’re actually there, it’s a completely different experience. The owner, a fan of the lifestyle and design of the 1920s to 1950s, as well as both Steampunk and Art Deco, worked with @manmade.studio to bring his vision to life. Every corner is filled with quirky details, from vintage gears to bold geometric patterns to a retro-style flap display that shows custom messages. There’s even a miniature train-like mechanism that transports food between the back kitchen and the front bar. The space feels more like a themed movie set than a typical restaurant, and that’s exactly how the owner wanted it.

The restaurant itself is meat-centric. They have a highly specialized smoker that runs 24 hours a day, constantly churning out pastrami and ribs for guests. The pastrami, by the way, is one of the best I’ve had and completely caught me by surprise. The menu is full of fresh, creative, and slightly upscale small dishes, most of which feature smoked or roasted elements.

Going back to the retro-style flap display I mentioned earlier, guests can even request to show their own custom messages on it. That’s just one of the ways they can interact with the space. OTC also has carnival-style coupons and golden tickets that can be used to redeem fun prizes. These touches were inspired by the owner’s love for the 1920s and the nostalgic spirit of mid-century American boardwalk carnivals. It’s a playful reference to that era and a way to make the dining experience feel more personal and engaging. As for the name OffTheCoal? It was inspired by Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall album. That’s another one of Bader’s interests.

OffTheCoal is clearly a passion project, so whether you’re into design, food, or just curious to try some of the best pastrami in town, it’s worth experiencing at least once. Here is their location on Google Maps and they’re on Instagram @offthecoal