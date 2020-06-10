Recently there have been photos circulating of what looks like new cop cars. Usually, this happens when the Ministry of Interior are looking for new cars for their fleet and different dealers provide them with test units. So far the two models I’ve seen are the Volvos (above) and the new Nissan Patrols (below). Not that crazy about the Patrols but the Volvos look hot.
This will be great publicity for the Volvo brand, as although Volvo makes very good cars/SUVs, with a great reputation in Europe, but don’t appear to be well received here at all…not sure why?
The previous local dealer I don’t think was investing in the brand much but it changed hands recently and now BNK are the Volvo dealers. Plus Volvo is now under the Chinese company Geely who has been doing wonders for the brand. Geely also recently purchased Lotus so they’re going to be working their magic there as well.