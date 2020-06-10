Back in April, I decided to buy a security camera so I could monitor my front door. Whenever I was ordering food I was having the drivers leave it at the front door, and I was also doing the same with my courier deliveries. Instead of having my packages delivered to my office which was closed, I was having them drop it off home instead. Since I didn’t want to sit around the house all day waiting for the drivers, I’d sometimes be out of the house when they deliver so I just have them leave the package at the front door. That was really the main reason I decided I’d get a security camera, just in case a package went missing I could see what happened.

At first, I wanted to get the Ring Doorbell cam but while checking out Xcite’s inventory, I found out about the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery and I realized it would work better for me. The quality of the video was higher than the Ring Doorbell, the battery also lasted longer and it was also cheaper.

Because I was mounting the camera outside my apartment door I didn’t want to run any electrical wires. I needed something I could mount easily and run on battery for a very long time. The Stick Up cam came in two versions, a wired and a battery version with the battery version promising up to 5 months battery life on a single charge. Xcite was selling the camera for 35KD which is pretty close to the Amazon price which was 31KD not including tax or delivery, so I ordered it from them.

Setting up the camera is a fairly easy process as long as you have a wifi signal where you’re mounting the camera. I didn’t have a strong wifi signal so I just bought a cheap 6KD Wifi extender from Blink and solved that issue. The camera has many features and customizable options but the most important ones for me were auto recording on movement and the ability to connect to the camera at any time for a live feed. Actually, the most important feature is the long battery life and it’s been two months since I’ve charged the battery and it’s slightly below half right now which is pretty great especially since I was playing a lot with the camera when I first got it. The camera also has a mic and a speaker so I could if I wanted to, communicate with the person outside my door.

One important thing to note is that if you want to save the videos you need to have a subscription plan with Ring. The camera doesn’t have a built-in memory and needs Wifi to work. Any video it records would be automatically uploaded to the cloud if you have a subscription plan. If you don’t have a subscription, then the only thing you’ll be able to do with the camera is connect to it for a live video feed and thats about it. The subscription cost isn’t that bad really, I’m paying $30 a year which includes a 60-day video history and the ability to download and share the videos. If you have multiple cameras around the house they have another plan for $10 a month for all your home cameras.

Overall I really like the product and the ease of use. The ability to save 60 days of videos onto the cloud and be able to access them from an app or their website is super convenient. At 35KD it’s also fairly accessible and the non-battery version is even cheaper but obviously not as convenient. If you’re interested in getting the camera, as of this post Xcite still has them in stock.