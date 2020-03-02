Virgin originally opened in Kuwait back in 2002 and was the second-largest Virgin store in the world at the time. They had books, music, movies and electronics but it eventually had a lot of music and movies banned and then slowly started shrinking in size until the store no longer existed. But now it’s back.

The new Virgin recently opened in Avenues and it doesn’t have any books or music this time around. Instead, it’s more of an electronics shop selling items like phone accessories, headphones, portable speakers, drones and random trinkets. They have a small gaming section and a large selection of Crosley record players but they don’t sell any records.

The Virgin in Dubai Mall is actually a cool place with so many different things on sale which makes you at the very least want to walk through the store. The one in Kuwait on the other hand, at this stage, doesn’t seem to have the same allure. In any case, it’s worth checking out if you’re in Avenues, they’re open in phase 2 near Carrefour.