Virgin originally opened in Kuwait back in 2002 and was the second-largest Virgin store in the world at the time. They had books, music, movies and electronics but it eventually had a lot of music and movies banned and then slowly started shrinking in size until the store no longer existed. But now it’s back.
The new Virgin recently opened in Avenues and it doesn’t have any books or music this time around. Instead, it’s more of an electronics shop selling items like phone accessories, headphones, portable speakers, drones and random trinkets. They have a small gaming section and a large selection of Crosley record players but they don’t sell any records.
The Virgin in Dubai Mall is actually a cool place with so many different things on sale which makes you at the very least want to walk through the store. The one in Kuwait on the other hand, at this stage, doesn’t seem to have the same allure. In any case, it’s worth checking out if you’re in Avenues, they’re open in phase 2 near Carrefour.
I visited it 2 days ago and to be honest I was not impressed because they don’t offer any different experience or even products that you can’t buy from anywhere else in Kuwait.
I miss the old virgin in Marina Mall.
Small gaming section*, instead of small gaming system
Oops thanks
OK so what is the point of a virgin megastore without books and music?!
more like whats the point of a music shop in 2020. music shops are dead everywhere so its no surprise there isn’t any music. Even in Dubai the only music they have is records, no cd’s. Do companies even still print CDs?
The book section in Dubai also isn’t that big, but what’s cool about the Dubai Virgin is the variety of different things available on display and for sale from kitchen stuff, to books, to music players, clothes, gadgets, games etc.. It just feels like we have a lot less of everything and anything here in comparison.
Well the store is substantially smaller than any UAE branch.
Companies still make CDs, if they can make vinyl, why not still make CDs? and I’ve seen CDs being sold in Virgin Megastores in Dubai; Do you not explore the whole place? Also, the Mall of the Emirates branch has a pretty sizable book section.
This Virgin Megastore does have books, but it’s just a really small section, did you not see it there? I saw it from the photos I’ve seen.
Nope, I didn’t see any books when I was there. They had some stationery items like empty notebooks maybe thats what you saw?
What an absolute joke.