It’s starting to look like one of those abandoned Soviet parks. On the bright side, they’re building a new Entertainment City soon in its place although as a nostalgic person I just wish they keep the park as is and just refurbish it.
Thanks Alex
Oooh photography shoot location!
Abandoned, rusty carousels are the best.
Honestly, out of all the places that were demolished/abandoned in Kuwait, this one is the saddest one for me. Seeing all those rides, completely deserted. Sad. It really does look like a ghost town. I really wish they would just renovate it. This is purely a memory that belongs to Kuwait. If things like this keep getting destroyed what nostalgia will we have left to go back to.
This video brought back so many memories. I grew up spending a lot of my summer holidays there. Since my dad worked in entertainment city, I had the Privilege to go there as often as I wanted and as a kid, I’d want to go there everyday. It was like my second home. All the ride operators knew me, so I did get to skip the line more or else every time. I also got to enjoy the arcade for free, plus I got to take all my friends with me. It was paradise.
When my dad retired from entertainment city, I ended up leaving from kuwait for my higher edu. Many years later when I came back to kuwait, it unfortunately shut down. Towards the end it was in an extremely sad state. I remember visiting there twice to meet all the ride operators and staff who would kind of baby sit me everytime I was there.(although many of them weren’t there anymore, I was fortunate enough to meet few.)it was extremely sad to see the place that way. Many rides not working. Infrastructure was damaged. In fact a place not show in the video is the regional park. It was in the Arab world, after the rail road crossing behind the small roller coaster.
The regional park used to hold some of the biggest indian concerts there. This calls for a visit to my dads house to go through all the old albums of entertainment city and the shows that took place there.
FYI. From what I’ve heard. Seven seas resorts or something similar was intending to be established in its place. Since there is a lot of unused land of entertainment city too that could house a beach resort and water park. (Yes there is a beach behind entertainment city). But this conversation has been on for 5 plus years. Not sure when that’s going to happen, but seeing the state of TEC losing the seafront to alshaya, I think maybe alshaya will take the project for a turnaround solution.
What is the reason that so many entertainment parks are being closed down. Entertainment city, Shaab Park, Marah Island and I don’t know which others. Is it that people didn’t visit these parks anymore (before their closure I mean) and so revenues were low?
This is actually the one place I am glad has been closed down and a completely brand new park will be built in its place. Entertainment City was very old and pretty much everything was outdated, and a refurbishment wouldn’t have cut it. Building a much more modern park that uses all the available space more efficiently with tons of modern rides and activies, is the best thing to do
With what the Amiri Diwan is doing, I am sure it will turn out to be great, and I hope they can get a global park operator to develop and run the place (Disney, Universal, Six Flags, WB, etc.)
Lets see in a few months time what will be in store