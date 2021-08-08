If you’ve ever researched stainless steel flasks or mugs then you’ve most likely come across the Zojirushi brand. They usually top the best vacuum insulated mugs list and their most popular model has over 22,000 ratings and 5 stars on Amazon. I have one and love it, it keeps my coffee hot for hours when I’m on the go and it’s super easy to take apart and clean. I’ve even ordered them for friends because they weren’t available locally but this weekend I noticed True Value now carry the brand.

Their standard and most popular flask sells for around 7.800KD on Amazon without shipping but True Value is selling them for 13.950KD which is double the price. So it’s actually cheaper if you just ordered it online where you get a much larger choice in colors, but at least you now have the option to buy them locally.