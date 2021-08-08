One of our company employees has been stuck in the US for months due to the restriction on expats coming into Kuwait and while there she got her vaccination. When the airports reopened she uploaded her vaccination paperwork to the MOH website to be validated but it still hasn’t gotten approved even though it’s been nearly a month.
She ended up missing her flight back to Kuwait so instead, she applied for a Saudi visa online since we have an office there, and in contrast, it took just 3 minutes to get her vaccination validated and visa issued!
Based on the responses under my previous post, I know a lot of you are still waiting for your vaccinations to get approved, but for those of you who already got it approved, how long did you have to wait??
It took mine 10 days approved yesterday , as per sources ministry system was down, hopefully with this to next week all certificates will be verfied .
Now they are back on track
oh where did you read that the system was down?
One of my friends has two children in the uk and end of July they were trying to get on the site to get their certificates approved and the site wasn’t accessible.
They did get in start of august and now have to wait for approval but might have to put off their trip as colleges go back start of September in the UK and they might struggle to get a flight from the UK.
In kuwait system down means, ministry is not intented to do, once they put staff for the task, means system back on track :P
A friend of mine working on Arifjan received J&J vaccine provided by the military, when the rules of having to be vaccinated came he submitted his documents online here in Kuwait and never received authorization, after 6 weeks he left back to the US. My company has a lot of employees stuck outside and no one has been approved yet. Our manager has flown to Dubai from Egypt to get residency from our office there so he can get the vaccination, wait until the second dose followed by 2 weeks. He will then apply for the approval for Kuwait and hopefully come back but who knows how long that will take.
One of my coworkers went to the MOH to get his approved. He just gave his civil ID number and they approved it on the spot. He also gave other employees civil ID number. I think he went to PAM. I’ll find out more details
A co-worker got approved today. He submitted his request about a week ago.
This is not the case with Kuwaitis By the way. My mom and aunt both took Pfizer from other countries, and both had theirs validated within 2 days
Weird
Either you work at Prepline or this guy has a very similar story.
https://www.alraimedia.com/article/1548438/أخيرة/السعودية-تنجز-في-3-دقائق-ما-فشلت-به-الكويت-25-يوما
lol I work at Prepline, this is the English Article https://www.timeskuwait.com/news/saudi-arabia-approved-vaccination-certificate-in-3-minutes-kuwait-not-even-in-25-days/
Got vaccinated in US..got approved within 10 days..
He should register for the vaccine with his civil ID and then download immune application.
Once registered, the system will automatically recognize his records and within 1 day his vaccine will be approved.
Not to forget, the whole purpose for this is to link his vaccine certification to the Kuwait Civil ID.
I tried it myself and got approved within 1 to 2 days.
I have 03 of my local workers who work on base here at Arifjan and who got vaccinated with the Jhonson & Jhonson vaccine. They uploaded their docs in MOH the first week of June. Still no approval.
Hey James,
If you get more info on getting the vaccination approved directly at the MOH using the civil ID, please share the process. It will be helpful for me to point my coworkers in that direction to get their status approved in the MOH system.
I got vaccinated in Dubai …Pfizer …uploaded the certificate after the 2nd dose on Moh website got approval email after 7 days exact …if u upload only one dose it will not be approved also size of the pdf make sure it is less then 500 kb
My first one was quick whereas the second dose took 3 months. I remember it taking this long with others for the first dose. I don’t know what are the actual reasonings but they said it was some system glitch or problem.