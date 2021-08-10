Buenos Aires and Berlin-based architecture studio Jasper Architects won an international competition to design a hotel located in the middle of the Kuwaiti desert.
The project was inspired by sand dunes and the renderings that have been published look very cool. I’m really curious to where in the desert they’re going to build this since we don’t have sand dunes here, just flat open space.
According to the article, the project is currently in the design phase and is expected to be completed in 2024. For a lot more renderings and details, click here.
Thanks Hind
It looks great! But thinking about it realistically, it was a mistake for Kuwait to award the project to a firm that used completely the wrong desert type that is nowhere to be found in Kuwait. This design placed on a flat rocky desert will not work at all. More studies should have been done about the actual site/desert of the project. But overall it’s great that things like this are being considered for Kuwait!
Yeah, the design is meant to blend in the hotel to the surrounding dunes but we don’t have dunes. Well we do a few up north right next to the Iraqi border but doubt that’s where they’re going to build this.
found these photos i took of that area back in December
https://imgur.com/a/BN0vdeY
Might as well hold a competition to design a space ship. Hotel in Kuwait?! What is even the point, we don’t have any tourism, its way too hot, the desert doesn’t look like that and is littered with trash. Not to mention you need to have a bunch of paperwork like you’re applying for a government grant to get a hotel room in this weird morally policed country.
+1
Well we have local tourism and we do get a lot of Saudi tourists, But yeah the desert is hot but that’s not new, we have beach resorts and they do fine in the summer. If you’re married or single you could stay at hotels without issue, it’s only unmarried couples that can’t and possibly single men.
Aren’t single or unmarried the same thing ?
single person vs unmarried couple
Hotels here are always fully booked during high season – the tourists being Qataris, Saudis, Emiratis. They come here for leisure tourism with families.
When you think ‘tourists’ you picture Germans, Norwegians, Koreans. Well, those are almost always business tourists.
Just some hospitality 101 there for you.
Or a clean pristine desert for that matter..
Little did they know that Kuwait hotels are not permitted to accommodate anyone without a marriage certificate, so much for tourism :)
Married couples are a huge market and usually are the ones that can afford to stay in places like this.
Thats an old wives’ tale. That isn’t the case at all. Mark would you care to myth bust that statement because you always hear it but it isn’t true. If it is true please prove me wrong.
It isn’t a myth. Call any hotel, tell em ur a single Kuwaiti male and u wanna get a room. Lemme know if any of the big 5 star hotels accept you. They won’t accept you for a day pass at the beach/pool either.
Why does this always need to be an issue? As if hotels should only cater to single, Kuwaiti males. Tourists are divided into various segments, not just single Kuwaiti men. There’s romantic tourism for married couples, business tourism, leisure tourism for families, etc.
Why are they building it ?
Who are the tourists that will visit them ? And even people of Kuwait can’t stay in a hotel unless married.
Cool project but its going to be deserted in the desert with no dunes.
Local tourism. As a married couple you don’t really have that many nice resorts to stay in locally especially on the premium side.
What about single tourists? They just stay home? 😂
They don’t need to target unmarried couples, based on the renderings the hotel only has 9 suites so they don’t need to target the mass. It’s a small boutique hotel that could easily be filled up by married couples or single people.
I agree with your point but they have to fix other stuff that can make this project work and see it’s full potential.
Don’t mean to sound pessimistic but yeah I also feel like this is like the Kuwait metro project too good to be true.
Anyways, hope it works out!
Wow looks amazing. Inshalla when alcohol becomes legal in Kuwait, it’s going to be a cool place to go chill at the pool and drink desert themed cocktails
Building something like that in the middle of the desert will have its own challenges – lack of firm foundation, water and power and so on. Especially to get away from paved roads, blinding street lights, tents, tons of plastic waste and busted tires, etc.
if the location is good, you would be surprised.
example: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
https://g.page/ritzcarltonalwadidesert?share
its amazing…