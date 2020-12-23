The Kuwait Municipality recently launched the Baladia 139 mobile application to report issues. Currently, the issues you can report are waste removal related but hopefully, they’ll add more categories soon or at least an “Other” section. This is what they have to say about the app:

Baladia 139 application is developed by Kuwait Municipality offering mobile users one more way to report selected issues to Kuwait Municipality.

With Baladia 139, reporting an issue is as easy as snapping a photo with your smartphone, adding detailed information and hitting submit. The location of your request will be automatically detected and sent to Kuwait Municipality, so a team can go and handle your request at the earliest.

The app offers the following service request categories:

• Garbage Removal

• Abandon Cars Removal

• Building Waste Removal

• Furniture Waste Removal

Feel free to submit and track the progress of your requests via Baladia 139 application.