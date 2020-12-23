Earlier this week I posted a list of car and bike brands that were acquired by BNK and one of the brands I listed was Vanderhall Motor Works. Vanderhall is an American vehicle manufacturer that produces three-wheeled roadsters and yesterday I took a spin in one around the block.
I’m really not a big fan of three-wheeled cars but was curious to try one, and having tried one now, I’m still not a fan. It’s not a motorbike or a car and there is no way to avoid potholes in a three-wheeler. The roadster is hot looking but would look ten times hotter if it had four wheels! Definitely a toy car.
If you’re interested, they’re going to sell for around 10-14K at the local dealer depending on the model and you can get more info by visiting their instagram account @vanderhallkw
I love it! It looks like an armadillo.
Wonder what classification these vehicles fall under here in Kuwait i.e motorcycle or car? If motorcycle, suppose these can be ‘driven’ on a motorbike licence.
Perhaps this is also why manufactures build these with 3 wheels, and not 4, as may be easier for the manufacturer o get ‘vehicle approval’ status as a motorcycle type classification.
I actually asked about that and it gets registered as a car not a motorbike.
🛺➡️
Looks amazing but I agree its not a car or a bike, I still dont know why no one sells Ariel atom in kuwait that would be so much better
Cuz it wouldn’t really be a viable business if only 2 people buy it.
Its neither a car nor a motorcycle. Its a tricycle.
Business idea. Provide conversion to 4 wheels. Good luck.