This is this weekend’s to-do list, if you’ve been looking for a desert activity then the Car Boot & Dine event is the one to check out:

Thursday
Kuwait Motor Town Open Track

Friday
Car Boot & Dine
Ultimate Frisbee Pick Up Game

Saturday
Car Boot & Dine
Trashtag Messila Beach Cleanup
Trash Hero Subiya Cleanup

If I missed an event let me know.