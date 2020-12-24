This is this weekend’s to-do list, if you’ve been looking for a desert activity then the Car Boot & Dine event is the one to check out:
Thursday
Kuwait Motor Town Open Track
Friday
Car Boot & Dine
Ultimate Frisbee Pick Up Game
Saturday
Car Boot & Dine
Trashtag Messila Beach Cleanup
Trash Hero Subiya Cleanup
If I missed an event let me know.
Mark, I wish you could write a post about how so many Muslims in Kuwait are celebrating Christmas this year. I’ve spoken to staff in different stores that sold Christmas ornaments and stuff and they all told me that hijabis wiped the stores clean the first week the decorations were put up for sale.
I’ve seen it myself – a mullah with a 12 inch beard buying a Christmas tree for his daughter LOL.
Me and a couple Filipina salesladies were in the corner laughing our butts off.
Maybe it’s because of Ms. Rona? People just want a little pick-me-up.
That’s not a new occurrence though, a lot of people see Christmas like a regular event similar to valentines or Halloween. Nothing to do with religion. A guy I used to work with years ago who was like hardcore Hezbollah fanatic used to celebrate Christmas more hardcore than anyone I knew to the point of decorating his car with Christmas decorations.
I’ve never seen religious Kuwaitis celebrate Christmas like this before.
I mean in Lebanon, Christmas is a national holiday. It isn’t so much here.
Some Muslims now aren’t really Muslims anymore (as in they don’t practice at all, and if they do, it falls under traditions rather than religion and faith e.g. wearing a hijab/niqab because its a tradition or praying at the mosque so you can be acknowledged as a good person around the block or something) just the same way most Christians aren’t really Christians. Unfortunately these individuals associate celebrating Christmas as being “open minded”. Oh well…
I don’t think it has anything to do with religion though, its just a holiday, you guys are reading too much into this. The whole santa claus thing isn’t even Christianity, it was a coca cola mascot basically.
More details on the car boot and dine event please?
just updated the graphic with their latest one, the location I guess will be shared tomorrow on their insta account https://www.instagram.com/fikraproduction.kw/
From what i heard, you can order food from food trucks and then sit in your car or around your car to eat. Im not sure how the set up will be but they are very focused on social distancing. (Info from one of the organizers)