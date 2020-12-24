This is this weekend’s to-do list, if you’ve been looking for a desert activity then the Car Boot & Dine event is the one to check out:

Thursday

Kuwait Motor Town Open Track

Friday

Car Boot & Dine

Ultimate Frisbee Pick Up Game

Saturday

Car Boot & Dine

Trashtag Messila Beach Cleanup

Trash Hero Subiya Cleanup

If I missed an event let me know.