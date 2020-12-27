Has anyone had to deal with a construction site that started work in the middle of the night? I kinda remember reading in a newspaper once that they are only allowed to work during certain hours like 6AM to 10PM or something like that, anyone know the exact timings? Also who do you complain to? I woke up at around 4AM because the construction site across the street was working and it was super annoying. Luckily I had some 3M earplugs I ended up using but I doubt my neighbors were as lucky.