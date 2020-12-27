Has anyone had to deal with a construction site that started work in the middle of the night? I kinda remember reading in a newspaper once that they are only allowed to work during certain hours like 6AM to 10PM or something like that, anyone know the exact timings? Also who do you complain to? I woke up at around 4AM because the construction site across the street was working and it was super annoying. Luckily I had some 3M earplugs I ended up using but I doubt my neighbors were as lucky.
This is nothing… just a solitary bulldozer digging through the foundation 🚜
Wait till the real party begins 🏗
Yup he is right, wait until the carpenters start working on the frames and all the banging and shouting starts.
you will enjoy it as im doing for the past few months.
I have the same problem for months now.
I have had this going on for over a year now – two houses have been demolished and rebuilt and now they’re renovating a third. Completely fed up. I’ve been out and shouted at the workers and it’s stopped for a bit but starts up again. I kind of get it in the summer when it’s hot but at this time of the year it’s completely unnecessary and just plain inconsiderate.
It’s illegal, I work in construction myself and have gotten in trouble for starting work in some Kuwaiti residential area’s (Dasma, Salwa, etc) at even 7am let alone in the middle of the night.
There are laws that you can’t work in ANY residential area’s during certain hr’s (midnight or night time etc).
I don’t know whom you complain too or call as I’ve always been on the receiving end but each time it was just the local police that showed up and ripped me a new one.
If the police showed up and ripped Sunny a new one then that who you should call.
Call 112 and lodge a complaint of disturbing the peace. What’s the worse that’s gonna happen??
Maximum is that they tell you you are calling the wrong people or they direct you to the right people and give you the added cherry of sending a patrol unit out there to rip a new one for the guy who is in charge of the offending work site
well 112 is for emergencies so wouldn’t want to call them for something like this
try going to the police station, and till us what happens, if it works then we also will do the same.
Waking up at 4.00 AM is a trait of the successful people, apparently. You need to be a little more grateful to the kind construction company that is going above and beyond to help write your success story :P
I’m getting a feeling that you are the one responsible for this construction site!!
There is a dilemma. Construction vehicles can’t use the roads during rush hour to reduce traffic. So they arrive 4 am.