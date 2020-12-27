If you’re looking to buy a bicycle and want an option other than Trek, the local store Saif-Eshta has started carrying the brands Giant and BMC. The prices also seem pretty decent, a BMC TWOSTROKE AL for example costs around KD490 abroad but KD519 locally so not that far off. Saif-Eshta also carries some biking accessories and a bunch of camping-related gear so if you’re interested, their website is saifeshta.com