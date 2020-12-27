If you’re looking to buy a bicycle and want an option other than Trek, the local store Saif-Eshta has started carrying the brands Giant and BMC. The prices also seem pretty decent, a BMC TWOSTROKE AL for example costs around KD490 abroad but KD519 locally so not that far off. Saif-Eshta also carries some biking accessories and a bunch of camping-related gear so if you’re interested, their website is saifeshta.com
Where can you get Peugeot bicycles?
*blinks*
Is that the normal price range?
It really depends on the brand really. Like everything else it ranges, so you can buy a cheap bicycle from 40KD or you can buy something legit for 1,000KD.
When I was researching to get a new bicycle over the summer the average price for a good spec bike was around 400-600KD.