The Assima Mall is a new mall owned by Salhiya popping up in the city across the street from KIPCO Tower and last week I got to check it out. The mall is looking really great so far as you can see in the pictures with lots and lots of daylight coming in through the huge glass roof. The mall is made up of 8 levels and because of the large skylight, even the lower floors get access to natural light.
The most prominent places opening up in Assima are the upmarket French department store Galeries Lafayette, the French retail chain Monoprix, the National Geographic store, a UFC Gym and Cinescape.
Originally meant to be completed this year, the mall is now expected to be completed in April with an opening of Q3 or Q4 of 2021.
A cinema room under construction
yay another mall.. meanwhile in recently-barbaric Saudi Arabia they’ve left us in the dust as an outdated regressive country with dumb laws and highways that crumble like tea cakes.
yeah whats up with the roads?? I thought they said they were going to fix them and then they had months where we all couldn’t be out on the streets after a certain time so I thought for sure they would have fixed them all. Then this past weekend I head to the KMT race track and by the time I get there i basically needed a new car because of how shitty the road was.
That part of town is already crowded as it is, so I’m curious as to how accommodating their parking is going to be.
Their parking sadly didn’t look so big but I think that’s due to the baladiya or something. I remember hamra tower people told me their lot was meant to be 11 floors but they only got initial approval for 5. Only after complaining and pushing and pulling did they get approval for 7 which still isn’t enough.
Probably same reason new NBK head office has a small 4-5 floor lot
8 floors sound way too excessive
based on what study?