If you skip to the 2-minute mark in the video above you’ll get to an old Showbiz ad, one I hadn’t seen before. It’s a pretty lame ad but it does have footage of the interior which will bring back memories if you ever went there as a kid. Showbiz opened up in the 80s on the Gulf Road and was a concept similar to Chuck E Cheese. It closed down and the building demolished in the 90s to make way for a new Showbiz but that project ended up getting abandoned.
If you keep watching after the Showbiz ad you’ll see an old Crush soda ad which I actually remember watching as a kid.
Thanks Janna
Those animatronic furries still haunt my dreams.
a friend of mine this morning told me about a documentary that documents the Showbiz animatronics band and how some people are trying to preserve the memory. https://youtu.be/gTmhS6hcY-A
*crossing myself*
Yup, the Rock-aFire Explosion. That documentary is really awesome.
I would love to know where the one at the Showbiz Pizza Place ended up. I wonder if they were just thrown out or if they’re preserved in some storage somewhere in Kuwait
One more thing to add, this video explains the development and founding of the Showbiz amusement park: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q80j2r9t7Rs&feature=emb_rel_pause
I miss those days
thanks, that was interesting to watch. But, it wasn’t about the development and founding of Showbiz, Showbiz was already in Kuwait, what he did was buy it off the previous Lebanese owner George Karam.
George Karam brought Showbiz to Kuwait in the 80s (also brought the Bandaly Family). My aunt’s husband actually knew George or was involved in the project which is how I got a tour (sneak peek) of Showbiz back in the 80s before it opened. Thinking about it now, that probably was my first sneak peek ever and I was too young to know the importance of it or have a camera with me to take pictures :(
My bad, I actually meant what he did after restoring it after Gulf War and getting all the new rides and bringing it back to life
Thanks for sharing the feedback prior to the situation after the Gulf War! I am also curious to know whatever happened to Showbiz Lebanon as discussed early in the video
I used to pass by Showbiz Lebanon all the time when I lived there back in uni, never thought about going to it though, I should have.
https://img3.beirut.com/GetImage/1/article/53187/600×300
I think it closed down years ago as well. Need to see if George Karam is still alive and has any photos of the Kuwait location. It’s a pretty common Lebanese name so I think would be difficult to get in touch.