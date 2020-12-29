Edo the popular (or used to be popular) Japanese restaurant has reopened in a new location after closing down their Sahara one. The new Edo is now located in Al Khaled Complex in Salmiya where Gia is and in the same spot Vigonovo used to be. It’ not a big location at all with around 6 tables in total, but it did feel cozy and I honestly prefer it over their Sahara spot which I never got used to.

If you want to pass by, here is the new location on Google Maps and you can follow them on Instagram @edo_restaurant