Edo the popular (or used to be popular) Japanese restaurant has reopened in a new location after closing down their Sahara one. The new Edo is now located in Al Khaled Complex in Salmiya where Gia is and in the same spot Vigonovo used to be. It’ not a big location at all with around 6 tables in total, but it did feel cozy and I honestly prefer it over their Sahara spot which I never got used to.
If you want to pass by, here is the new location on Google Maps and you can follow them on Instagram @edo_restaurant
I’m wondering when Fusion (oposite Kuwait Towers) will open up again. They had a delicious buffet 😋 the building is under construction.
Fresh restaurant is also there.great location
i have no idea how that place is still open and been open there for decades. also the golden corner restaurant which I used to get shawerma from on my way back from Hayat Center in the early 90s.