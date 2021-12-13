Out of curiosity, how many people here watched the last race of the Formula 1 season last night? I’m kinda curious to see how popular the sport has gotten in Kuwait especially after Netflix’s Drive to Survive series.
Been watching since 1999. However never have I ever seen a season this close in terms of points and finishes. There have been tense seasons in the past, like 2003, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012 but none quite like it.
I’m so glad Verstappen won cos as far as I’m concerned, Hamilton can go take a hike.
I wouldn’t have minded either one of them winning, but yesterday it shouldn’t have been won like that. The finish was made for tv.
Care to share the number of votes on the poll pls?
It should show if you vote
I did but only see percentage of yes/no without the raw number of votes. Interesting to see if it’s many votes or only a handful
Ah let me check if there is an option to turn it on
I watched it….it was one of the best seasons ever.
RedBull F1 need to thank Williams & Safety Car.
However Kudos to Max for seizing the opportunity.