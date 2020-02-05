Rafael Nadal the currently ranked world no. 2 in men’s tennis is in Kuwait right now for his exhibition match against David Ferrer, the three-time Davis Cup champion. The match is taking place today at the brand new tennis complex that’s part of 360 Mall and where the Rafa Nadal Academy will be located.

Tickets were being sold for KD75 back in December and I regret not buying one since they’re all sold out now and very hard to come by. Both 360 Mall and the Rafa Nadal Academy have been posting lots of stories of his visit, so if you want to see what’s going on then check out both their accounts @mall360 and @rafanadalacademykuwait