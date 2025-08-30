I Took a Waymo Ride

I’m currently still on vacation in LA but trying to get back into the habit of posting so figured I’d write about my experience using Waymo. Waymo for those of you who don’t know is exactly like Uber, except the cars are driverless. It’s really cool in theory and in reality it’s even cooler.

It’s not available yet in all of Los Angeles, but it was available in the downtown area which is where I decided to try it out. I had my rental parked in one area of downtown but needed to go to another part but didn’t want to take my car. So I called a Waymo and it came and picked me up.

When the car first arrives you need to unlock the doors through the app, that’s how the car knows it’s you or you know you got the right Waymo. Once you get in you are required to put your seatbelts on, generally I wouldn’t want to but in this case because its a driverless car and this whole thing is still in testing it makes sense to do so. The car obviously knew where I was going and once I clicked on start driving on the rear screen the car took off. I had my Spotify connected in the Waymo app so once we started moving it started playing my music. I could control the music from the rear screen which also had other commands like if I wanted the car to pull over to drop me off early.

The ride was actually pretty smooth, and the car smelled fresh and was comfortable. They use modified Jaguar electric cars and because there isn’t a driver, both front seats are pushed forward so the rear passengers get a lot of legroom. It’s a very weird and futuristic feeling being in a car without a driver. Like it’s hard to believe we are in that point of time where such a thing is possible.

The only negative thing was the fact I had to wait 20 minutes to get a Waymo. They don’t have a lot of cars yet so it’s understandable. It’s actually because of this 20 minute wait I ended up finding out that Paddy’s Pub from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was near where I was and got to pass by it before the cab came.

The ride fare was cheaper than Uber and the overall experience much better. Not sure if the Waymo car can leave me a rating but if I could rate it I would have given it a 5 star.

LA as a whole I generally find behind in tech compared to Europe, but this trip feels the other way around, I think mostly because of the driverless cars, the fact everyone seems to have a Cyber Truck here and also because of robots that go around delivering food to people (which are super cute btw).