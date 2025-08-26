Saint Levant is Coming to Perform in Kuwait!

I’m away on vacation and wasn’t planning on posting, but this was too big not to share. Marwan Abdelhamid, AKA Saint Levant, is coming to Kuwait this December to perform live.

Marwan has Palestinian roots and is known for mixing Arabic, English, and French lyrics with hip-hop, R&B, and Arabic influences. He recently had a cool collab with Huda Beauty on a lip oil called “Kalamantina,” with proceeds supporting Palestinian agriculture and cultural preservation projects.

I don’t have more information on the concert at the moment, but everything should be clearer once it’s officially announced, including the exact dates and venue. I’m assuming he’ll be in Kuwait the first week of December since that’s right after his UK tour and before his US tour starts. For now, this is all I have.