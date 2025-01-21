Shop & Ship App Gets Major Update

The Shop & Ship app got a major update yesterday. It’s mostly a visual update since the old app looked so dated, but there are also some new features which were previously only available on the website.

I haven’t explored it yet completely but from my short experience with it I noticed a couple of things. Firstly when you launch the updated app for the first time and log in, it will ask you to update you permissions to allow the app to track you. No thanks, just click on cancel. The other thing I noticed is you can now claim packages through the app, something that wasn’t possible before. Claiming packages is for those rare occasions where the person that shipped your item didn’t put your mailbox number or maybe put the wrong mailbox number. If your shipment arrives and doesn’t show up on your mailbox for a few days, you can place your tracking number int he claim package area and it will check and see if they got a package with that tracking number.

Another thing I noticed is a new “Package Alert” option. This allows you to speed up the processing time by filling out details of a package you’re expecting (courier, tracking number, item value, invoice copy) before it arrives.

So far though I really like the app, looks better and feels a lot snappier.