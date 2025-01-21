SOOF – First Sustainable Wool Mill in the GCC

When I first found out that AlSadu Society was partnering up with Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) and Al-Mawashi to open up SOOF, a wool mill, I was very intrigued. Where wool came from wasn’t something I ever thought of, and the more I learned about the project, the more fascinated I became with it.

Up until now, Kuwait imported its wool. You’d think with Kuwait’s history with wool, all the Sadu weaving, the bedouin tents, and all the sheep in the market that a wool mill was something that already existed, but it didn’t. Not only that, but from what I was told, SOOF is the first wool mill in the GCC which is crazy when you think about it.

Previously, all the wool from the locally slaughtered sheep was discarded.Although wool had value, locally the sheep’s fleece was mostly considered to be a waste product and so handing and disposing of it was seen as an inconvenience.

SOOF was created to provide a sustainable source of processed wool locally, and also to help preserve the cultural heritage. I passed by their first mill location in Kuwait yesterday, and was pretty surprised at how compact and simple the setup was. The mill was located inside Al-Mawashi slaughterhouse in Al-Rai, and the plan is to eventually have more of these wool mills in slaughterhouses around the country.

If all this wasn’t impressive enough, SOOF is also prioritizing eco-friendly practices in every step of the processing chain. The wool is sourced from local sheep and the organic dyes from natural sources such as plants. They use sustainable energy from solar panels, and the wastewater from washing and dyeing wool is treated and then reused for plant irrigation. It’s really impressive.

The wool produced will be used at AlSadu House for weaving, and will also be available for the public to purchase. It will initially be available online and then eventually in the physical store at AlSadu. The first batch already sold out yesterday, but more wool will be available again soon. If you want to find out more about this project, visit their website soof.alsadu.org.kw or follow them @soofbyalsadu