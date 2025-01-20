Alan Yau, the restaurateur behind popular brands like Wagamama, Hakkasan, and Princi, is launching a new Asian concept in Kuwait called Solange.
Having flown in and out of Kuwait multiple of times since 2011, Alan is well-acquainted with the market. He also has a strong relationship with Nejoud, the company behind % Arabica and Mr Holmes in Kuwait, which led to this collaboration. After surveying the market, they identified a gap in premium Chinese dining and decided to launch a concept that perfectly fits with Alan’s expertise.
I got a sneak peek earlier today and was blown away by the interior. As soon as I walked into the space I took out my camera and started snapping photos. The restaurant gives off Moulin Rouge vibes, with a stage featuring a grand piano for live music and cozy booths all around.
There’s also a spacious private room in the back with it’s own private access, a chef’s table in the kitchen, and even a bar serving non-alcoholic cocktails. I didn’t get to try any food or see the menu, but I was told that there will be a wide range of items to suit different price points.
Solange is located in the new Salhiya extension, up the escalators across from Tiffany & Co. They’re expecting to open in February, with private invitations starting this weekend.
To stay posted on the opening, you can follow them on @solange.maison
7 replies on “Sneak Peek: Solange by Alan Yau”
looks amazing! that said, how did they identify a gap in premium chinese dining? so many premium chinese and asian places have recently opened in kuwait….oh well, the more the merrier i guess
They probably saw the same gap and just managed to open before them. There aren’t that many though, other than Young Po I can’t think of any considering Republique recently closed down.
What about the one at Grand Hyatt?
True, although that one along with Phillipe Chow are premium. In the Solange presentation they gave me they described Solange as “premium mid-market” which falls between casual and premium, so more like Young Po I think.
We’ll need a “Best Peking Duck in Kuwait” post soon.
They told me they have a walk-in hanging duck fridge.
I’d rather not see or know about that. Just shred that crispy duck and roll it for me with all the trimmings!