A few days ago KFH launched their new branding and I don’t think I like it. The icon, although derived from the old logo (pictured below), it feels generic, but mostly I’m really not a fan of the KFH English typeface which feels like a techno font from the 90s.
I do like the fact that the English name is now just KFH, while the Arabic is the full name. NBK is like that and it’s worked pretty well for them.
2 replies on “KFH Have a New Logo”
Wow that’s absolutely hideous, agreed.
new logos are redesigned to appear accurate in mobiles. old logos have details that disappear in small screens.