KFH Have a New Logo

A few days ago KFH launched their new branding and I don’t think I like it. The icon, although derived from the old logo (pictured below), it feels generic, but mostly I’m really not a fan of the KFH English typeface which feels like a techno font from the 90s.

I do like the fact that the English name is now just KFH, while the Arabic is the full name. NBK is like that and it’s worked pretty well for them.