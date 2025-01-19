Wingstop, the popular American restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings, is opening in Kuwait. Apparel Group, the company that brought back Nando’s to Kuwait, is behind the launch and aims to open the first location within 2-3 months (around March or April).
Initially, they’ll be opening two locations: one in Bid’a where
TGIF Nike used to be, and the second in Salmiya on Baghdad Street next to Trolley. Two additional locations are planned to open by the end of the year.
If you’re excited about their launch and want to stay posted on their opening, follow them @wingstop.kuwait
One reply on “It’s Official – Wingstop is Opening in Kuwait”
Wingstop, State side was incredible 20 years ago! They had the best wings you can think of! Fast forward to today, and they still have great wings albeit quadruple the price.Still good though…..