3 Kuwaitis Competing to be on Beast Games

Beast Games is a reality competition series created by YouTuber MrBeast. The show is inspired by Squid Game, and contestants compete against each other to win $5,000,000. Two seasons have already been released, and they’re now looking for contestants for the third season. Anyone can apply to compete.

According to the Beast Games website, they’re looking for competitors from around the world to represent their country. This could be anyone including champions, influencers, record holders, Olympians, national heroes, viral sensations, or people with unique talents who can represent their country on a global stage.

Three Kuwaitis are competing for a chance to be on the show, and you can help decide who gets picked by voting. The three are @m36.q, @thebonb0n, and someone called Joseph who I couldn’t find on Instagram.

I’m not sure if @thebonb0n is actually competing or if someone is trolling, since there’s no mention of it on her account. The two guys have videos online, while @thebonb0n doesn’t, which is another reason I’m a bit suspicious. I’ve reached out to her to confirm and will update this post once I hear back.

If you’re in Kuwait and want to vote, head to beastgames.com/vote

If you’re outside Kuwait, you’ll only see contestants from the country you’re in. Voting closes May 1st.