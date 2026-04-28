Hoka Brand Store Opening in The Avenues

Hoka is opening a store at The Avenues, taking over the space where New Balance used to be. Although Hoka sneakers are already available in Kuwait, official brand stores sometimes carry models you won’t find elsewhere.

I found that out last year in Japan when I found a pair of monotone beige sneakers I hadn’t seen before. When I asked an employee about them, they told me it was a model exclusive to Hoka brand stores. It’s now one of my favorite pairs.

The hoarding just recently went up so I’d assume it would need another 2-3 months to open up.

Since we are on the subject of sneakers, I recently picked up a pair of the latest New Balance 1080 and they’re so soft and bouncy. I used to think my Hoka Clifton 10’s were soft but the 1080 is on a different level.