Make your own F1 Desktop Companion

With F1 starting again this weekend I figured it would be a perfect time to talk about Halo F1. It’s an always on display that you can build yourself and displays a bunch of F1 info on it.

There are three parts to Halo F1, the stand which you can 3D print at home, the touch screen which you can order from AliExpress and costs around 5.5KD including delivery, and the software which is super easy to install.

The screen I ordered from AliExpress was the following:

Guition ESP32-S3 8M PSRAM 4M FLASH 4.3-inch IPS 480*272 LCD display module with WIFI and Bluetooth

AliExpress Link

It’s a JC4827W543 board and I ordered the capacitive touch version for $15.31 and with shipping to Kuwait the total came out to $18.98. The stand I printed out myself on my 3D printer and the files for it are available on Maker World.

Once you get the screen you just plug it in to USB-C and visit the website halof1.com so you can flash the screen through the browser with the Halo F1 software. Then it’s a matter of connecting to the screen’s Wifi and filling in your home network details and thats it. The screen updates the info automatically through your home wifi network, displays the upcoming race dates and timings in your local time as well as other info like current driver standings.

If you want to find out more about Halo F1 their website has all the details. Link