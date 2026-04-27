Fido Natural Dog Treats Made in Kuwait

Yesterday I ordered some dog treats from a brand called Fido. They’re a local business in which they produce 100% natural and single ingredient treats for dogs. I found out about them from an email they sent me back in March but then forgot about them until I was going through my starred emails and found them again. So I decided to try it out since who doesn’t want healthy treats for their dogs especially when they’re priced really reasonably.

They have two lines of products, treats and food toppers. I don’t have an issue with his food but I’m always looking for healthy treats since we spoil him a lot and so don’t want him eating crap.

I ended up ordering the following:

Air Dried Chicken Feet 0.950 KD

Air Dried Sheep Chew for Dogs 1.450 KD

Air Dried Sheep Ears for Dogs 1.250 KD

Air Dried Chicken Treats 1.300 KD

The total was 4.950 plus another 1KD for delivery.

My dog loves them. I let him try the chicken feet, chicken treats and the sheep chew for now, still have to try the ears, but going by his reaction to everything so far, I don’t think he’ll have an issue with them.

The odd thing is the pricing, it’s surprisingly really good for what you get. I will definitely be ordering more once my dog gets through his current stash. If you want to check them out their website is fidodiet.com