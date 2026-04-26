Inside the Kuwait Embassy in Brunei

I just came across photos of the Kuwait Embassy in Brunei and it looks pretty cool. The embassy was designed by the Thai based studio Architectkidd, who were selected by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to design the interior spaces of the embassy and the ambassador’s residence in the Jalan Kebangsaan area.

There doesn’t seem to be a connection to Kuwait in the interior, that’s because according to Architectkidd, they didn’t want to rely on obvious symbolism or direct cultural references. Instead, they focused on how the space could reflect public values in a more subtle and practical way like by creating openness, accessibility, and spaces people can actually use and gather in. The interior’s expansiveness is also unique for a building with heightened security, and helps create a welcoming, non-institutional atmosphere.

The first photo on top of this post is the embassy’s reception hall, which will allow them to host public and cultural events in Brunei. The second photo is the main foyer, which is the first space visitors experience when they enter. It features an atrium with a tall skylight and connects to the reception hall, library, staff offices, and other areas. This is the most public part of the embassy and works as a flexible space that can also be used as a pre-function area for the reception hall.

If you want to check out more photos to the embassy, click here.