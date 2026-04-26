New Protein Bowls Now at Elevation

Recently I’ve noticed a shift towards cleaner, more mindful eating, especially when it comes to high protein meals. Whether it’s people focusing on their nutrition or those on GLP-1 treatments, more people are paying attention to what they’re eating and their protein intake.

Elevation Burger picked up on this early with their “Better Living” campaign. They kicked things off at the start of the year with the Protein Bun, which contains 13g of protein and was developed in collaboration with Kuwait Flour Mills. They then followed it up with the Elevation Pro Burger, packing 60g of protein while still keeping the familiar Elevation taste.

Now they’ve added another new item to the lineup, protein bowls. The Organic Beef bowl delivers 50g of protein, while the Chicken version comes in at 60g. Both are low carb, high protein options with customizable ingredients.

Elevation Burger also added a “secret menu” item in collaboration with @thedietninja called the Ninja Bowl. The bowl delivers 62g of protein and is only available through the Elevation app and in store.

The protein line is a permanent addition to Elevation Burger’s core menu, tying back to Elevation’s focus on better ingredients, from organic beef to hormone and antibiotic free, cage free chicken.

The full Better Living lineup is available across all branches, as well as Talabat, and through the Elevation Burger app if you want to pick up or collect rewards. @elevationkw