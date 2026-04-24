Kuwait Airport Reopens with a New Look

Yesterday it was announced that Kuwait’s airspace was reopening and flights would be resuming again. It also looks like the airport got a bit of a facelift during the closure.

There are photos circulating online showing a revamped interior of Terminal 1. This is the main terminal where most airlines operate, and previously the departure area was covered in grey aluminum panels. Based on the photos, it looks like the space is now finished with stone or ceramic tiles, although it’s hard to tell from the low resolution images.

I don’t want to judge it just yet, not until I see it in person, but the bar was set so low that any change is a good change.

The photos aren’t great quality, but they’re the best I could find.