New Delivery App Launching in Kuwait

Snoonu, the Qatari delivery app, is launching in Kuwait as part of its GCC expansion. From what I understand, it’s more than just a food delivery app. On the Snoonu website they describe themselves as a “super app” for food delivery, grocery shopping, laundry, car services, and tickets.

By services, they mean things like booking a gym session or ordering a cleaning service. You’ll also be able to buy movie and event tickets through the app, so it’s basically a one stop app for everything you need.

According to the press release, they’ll initially launch with food delivery, followed by a phased expansion into additional services. This expansion is also backed by Jahez International, which acquired a majority stake in Snoonu last year.

A couple of days ago @in_alkuwait posted a video of a Snoonu driver already out delivering, so it looks like they might have started. The Snoonu Kuwait Instagram account is also live if you want to check it out @snoonu.kw