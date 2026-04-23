Third Steep is all about tea

Third Steep is a new tea house that opened this past week. And yes, tea, this isn’t just another matcha spot.

The owner of Third Steep has always been a tea lover, and even took courses and workshops to deepen her knowledge. Last year she decided to quit her job and open her own tea spot after noticing a gap in the market. While there are plenty of places for coffee and matcha, she found it difficult to find a good tea-focused spot. Since she already worked in the food and beverage field, she decided to use that experience to create her own space.

I passed by a couple of days ago and found the spot really cute. It’s small but feels trendy without looking too Pinteresty. The colors and materials are mostly earth tones, with pops of green and mustard yellow that bring the space to life and give it a bit of a twist. There are also some nice material details that help give it a unique look.

The menu has a large selection of tea drinks without feeling overwhelming. There are currently 8 artisanal teas, two cold brews, and the option to build your own latte. There’s no coffee on the menu, and just one matcha drink. I was actually surprised that cold brew tea was a thing since I was only familiar with cold brew coffee before. In addition to the drinks, there are a few cakes and sandos to choose from.

From what I tried, I really liked the Milk Oolong Cold Brew, the Egg Mayo Sando and the Olive Oil Lemon Zest cake. Next time I’d try the build my own latte option and order the Banana Choco Mousse cake since I want to try that as well.

If you’re into tea or just want to try a new spot, Third Steep is located in Ahmadi Tower in Kuwait City on Sour Street (Google Maps). There’s plenty of parking across the street, and they’re currently open from 10AM to 10PM, daily except Sundays. @third.steep