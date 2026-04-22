These Are Kuwait’s Top Rated Brands for 2025

Service Hero recently revealed the results of their 2025 Customer Satisfaction Index, and the top brands in Kuwait have been named, based entirely on you.

Service Hero is the region’s only consumer powered index, measuring how happy people are with the service they receive across different industries. It’s been running in Kuwait since 2010 and follows strict international research standards, so the results are credible and transparent.

Over 28,800 assessments were collected from customers across Kuwait, rating brands in categories like satisfaction, complaint resolution, loyalty, and more. This isn’t a popularity contest, it’s a data driven reflection of how brands are actually performing. Here are the winners:

Islamic Banks: Boubyan Bank

Retail Banks: National Bank of Kuwait

Car Sales: Lexus

Car Service: MG Motor

Private Hospitals: Royale Hayat Hospital

Apps: Keeta

Dining: Mais Alghanim

Fast Food: Pick Yo!

Clothes: Al Nasser Sports

Electronics: X-Cite

Home Furniture: IKEA

Internet Providers: Zain

Mobile Operators: Zain

Cafes: Caribou Coffee

Airlines: Emirates

Supermarkets: City Hypermarket

Compared to last year, there are a few changes. Two categories are missing this year, Entertainment and Health Clubs. I asked them why and I was told it was due to not having a large enough sample size across at least three brands to determine a winner.