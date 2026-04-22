Service Hero recently revealed the results of their 2025 Customer Satisfaction Index, and the top brands in Kuwait have been named, based entirely on you.
Service Hero is the region’s only consumer powered index, measuring how happy people are with the service they receive across different industries. It’s been running in Kuwait since 2010 and follows strict international research standards, so the results are credible and transparent.
Over 28,800 assessments were collected from customers across Kuwait, rating brands in categories like satisfaction, complaint resolution, loyalty, and more. This isn’t a popularity contest, it’s a data driven reflection of how brands are actually performing. Here are the winners:
Islamic Banks: Boubyan Bank
Retail Banks: National Bank of Kuwait
Car Sales: Lexus
Car Service: MG Motor
Private Hospitals: Royale Hayat Hospital
Apps: Keeta
Dining: Mais Alghanim
Fast Food: Pick Yo!
Clothes: Al Nasser Sports
Electronics: X-Cite
Home Furniture: IKEA
Internet Providers: Zain
Mobile Operators: Zain
Cafes: Caribou Coffee
Airlines: Emirates
Supermarkets: City Hypermarket
Compared to last year, there are a few changes. Two categories are missing this year, Entertainment and Health Clubs. I asked them why and I was told it was due to not having a large enough sample size across at least three brands to determine a winner.
3 replies on “These Are Kuwait’s Top Rated Brands for 2025”
Best Indian (diner) ?
This category would certainly have among the largest cohort responding to the survey. Did they use to have this category in past surveys ?
umm no why would they? why would you separate Indian restaurants from their Dining list?
Nasser Sports for Best Clothes? Their stores always smell like foam rubber! 😷