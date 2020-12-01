Is Netflix about to add a ton of old 80s Arabic cartoons? I hope so because they recently added one of my favorite childhood cartoons, Flona (فلونة). Currently, the only way to watch old cartoons from the 80s is on YouTube and a lot of the episodes are missing and it’s not really practical to binge-watch a series there. If Netflix is gonna start adding these cartoons then I’m suddenly going to have so much content to watch. Here are some of the Arabic cartoons I’d like to see on Netflix (please feel free to mention any Arabic cartoon I missed):

Abtal Al Mala3eb
Al Hadaf
Al Laith Al Abyad
Al Nimir Al Moukana3
Al Rajol Al Hadidi
Amira Yakout
Bell wa Sebastian
Bombo
Captain Majed
Flona
Ghawasa Al Sarka2
Grendizer
Heidi
Jazora 
Jongar
Khomasi
Kimba 
Mazinger
Moghamarat Neils
Nahoul Bashar
Raad Al Emlaq
Sanshiro
Shanakel 
Sindibad
Sinan
Sport Billy
Smurfs
Zeina

If you want to check out Flona, it’s listed in its English name on Netflix Kuwait, The Swiss Family Robinson.