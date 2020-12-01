Is Netflix about to add a ton of old 80s Arabic cartoons? I hope so because they recently added one of my favorite childhood cartoons, Flona (فلونة). Currently, the only way to watch old cartoons from the 80s is on YouTube and a lot of the episodes are missing and it’s not really practical to binge-watch a series there. If Netflix is gonna start adding these cartoons then I’m suddenly going to have so much content to watch. Here are some of the Arabic cartoons I’d like to see on Netflix (please feel free to mention any Arabic cartoon I missed):
Abtal Al Mala3eb
Al Hadaf
Al Laith Al Abyad
Al Nimir Al Moukana3
Al Rajol Al Hadidi
Amira Yakout
Bell wa Sebastian
Bombo
Captain Majed
Flona
Ghawasa Al Sarka2
Grendizer
Heidi
Jazora
Jongar
Khomasi
Kimba
Mazinger
Moghamarat Neils
Nahoul Bashar
Raad Al Emlaq
Sanshiro
Shanakel
Sindibad
Sinan
Sport Billy
Smurfs
Zeina
If you want to check out Flona, it’s listed in its English name on Netflix Kuwait, The Swiss Family Robinson.
Great list but you missed Kabamaru & Time Travel Tondekeman (رحلة عنابة)
hmm let me check it, doesn’t sound familiar
ok theme song sounds familiar but don’t remember the cartoon at all
My favorite! Is Rana the android girl available as well?
Ahlaam al Dahabiya
Was this ever on KTV? Never seen this one either
It was a GREAT cartoon. How come you never seen it?
Just remembered and added Ghawasa Al Sarka2 الغواصة الزرقاء
Thunder Sub (Blue Noah) is available on Youtube in English
oh no way, just googled it, didn’t know that was the English name for it, i assumed it would be blue submarine
I think you need to add Raad Al-emlaaq
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlyEwmI_hlg
yes!
Dai al shoja3, detective conan.
I have vague memories of a cartoon which had a flying house or hot air balloon, and a little girl with a pointy nose. I remember being really creeped out by the girl as a little kid for some reason. I’m blanking on its name.
There was also one about a girl in a Japanese high school. I also can’t remember it’s name, it had the girl’s name and starts with an M.
Yes! I remember now, Maroco al 9agheera:
https://youtu.be/LKw8sVSd_Z0
Still can’t remember the hot air balloon one..
also ( fares alfadaa ) was shwoing in Iraq tv
Al Haddaf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DElrqnG_Gvc
This was the football cartoon before Captain Majed
And surprisingly the main character did not win all the matches
Bombo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBgLmWLW_W8
Darkwing Duck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVUZTLU4UyQ
Inspector Gadget
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2ph8mpJE48
Sharky wa George
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6IArimuB4Y
Sherlock Holmes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CP7nchPsQU
The pipe smoking dog looked so cool
Aaah was waiting to ask about BOMBO and looks like someone else loved it too.
🚗🤩
The song just stuck in my head :D
It was a cute and funny cartoon for that time.
oh shit! I used to watch Al Haddaf!! Damn for some reason I thought it was Captain Majed that I used to watch (which I did but much later on). It was Al Haddaf that I started watching after Abtal Al Mala3eb and then I started watching Captain Majed. Thanks for this!!
There was also this song in a foreign language that would keep playing, it went: Kri Kri Kri….something something…..pala chi la….something something
Anyone know what song that was and link it?
I also remember they used to play an Arabic song of an old guy impersonating a train for his grand kids – toot toot.
Nostalgia rush.
If you find rajul al hadidi pls share
Oh yeah I found it but couldn’t decide if I could file it under cartoons or not lol
Wait what??? Flona is Swiss Family Robinson??! 🤯🤯🤯
Yes!
This is an awesome post.
I love 90’s cartoons more:
وادي الامان
الكوندور الذهبي
In addition to فلونة theres سالي (Princess Sarah) as well. It even hit the No1 spot in Kuwait at some point. I’m playing it right now for my daughter and watching her face contort in anguish nyahaha