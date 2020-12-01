Is Netflix about to add a ton of old 80s Arabic cartoons? I hope so because they recently added one of my favorite childhood cartoons, Flona (فلونة). Currently, the only way to watch old cartoons from the 80s is on YouTube and a lot of the episodes are missing and it’s not really practical to binge-watch a series there. If Netflix is gonna start adding these cartoons then I’m suddenly going to have so much content to watch. Here are some of the Arabic cartoons I’d like to see on Netflix (please feel free to mention any Arabic cartoon I missed):

Abtal Al Mala3eb

Al Hadaf

Al Laith Al Abyad

Al Nimir Al Moukana3

Al Rajol Al Hadidi

Amira Yakout

Bell wa Sebastian

Bombo

Captain Majed

Flona

Ghawasa Al Sarka2

Grendizer

Heidi

Jazora

Jongar

Khomasi

Kimba

Mazinger

Moghamarat Neils

Nahoul Bashar

Raad Al Emlaq

Sanshiro

Shanakel

Sindibad

Sinan

Sport Billy

Smurfs

Zeina

If you want to check out Flona, it’s listed in its English name on Netflix Kuwait, The Swiss Family Robinson.