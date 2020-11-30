When I started making my own coffee I watched hundreds of hours on coffee making and coffee machines so I could learn as much as I could about coffee. But, not everyone wants to watch hours of videos and a lot people are actually looking for an activity to do which is why a place like Brewever is interesting.

Brewever is a local coffee academy that gives courses related to coffee. They’re members of the Speciality Coffee Association which means they can hold SCA exams and hand out SCA certificates to those that complete a course. It’s also why I’m guessing their courses are pretty pricey and fairly long. They have different kinds of coffee-related courses depending on what you want to learn about like ‏Sensory Skills, Brewing courses, even Barista skills.

Some local coffee shops hold coffee-making classes every now and then and are usually a lot more affordable so that’s probably a better option for most people. But if you’re really into coffee or want to get a lot more serious about coffee, then you should check out Bewever on Instagram @Bewever