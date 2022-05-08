Currently, if you want to watch Disney+ you need to use either a SmartDNS or VPN service but in 30 days’ time, Disney+ will officially launch in our region. Starting June 8th you will be able to access and sign up to Disney+ in Kuwait using your local credit card and stream their shows and movies without requiring a DNS or VPN service.
Personally, I only use Disney+ to watch The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett so I tend to subscribe to watch the new seasons, and then cancel my subscription once the season is done. But, I know parents who like Disney+ for their kids, so if you have kids you might like it too.
Right now Disney+ has an early bird offer, if you subscribe to the service from now till June 19th, you can get a year’s worth of Disney+ for the price of 8 months which is $71.50 (22KD). It’s not much cheaper than the US subscription which is $79.99 a year, but their monthly subscription is $7.99 while ours is going to be $8.99. I think our price is more expensive because they’re including some shows from Hulu like The Kardashians and How I Met Your Father, but don’t quote me on this.
If you want to sign up, head over to disneyplus.com
The more I hear about a new leech money sucking streaming service the more I love torrenting and my 40TB NAS drive lol
Aye aye captain!
Isn’t torrenting copyrighted material considered stealing?
What NAS enclosure/drives do you use?
Synology DS920+ with 4 (14TB) ironwolf pro hard drives running on RAID 1
And a combo of Nvidia shield tv pro with a Samsung hw-900a soundbar running on passthrough to get full quality audio and video resolution.
Lol 2 MCU movies have already been banned so far. And they are easily available on the platform. Don’t think Disney+ will last very long
Kuwait isn’t gonna ban Disney, Netflix has a lot more controversial stuff on it and Kuwait doesn’t care so doubt they’re gonna pick a fight with Disney from all brands.
My yearly subscription for Disney+ & hotstar is around KD 6.
Yes I do have to use another service to use it but then I use that service for various other apps.
I get to watch Premier League Football along with Disney+.. which is not too bad.
How are you able to get Disney+ and Hotstar?
I am interested in this as well?
Disney+Hotstar in addition to smartdns proxy
All hail yts dot am
Tbh, getting an Indian version of Disney+Hotstar and using SmartDNS to watch is far, FAR cheaper than the annual plan that’s on offer, be it here or in the US 😝
Is apple TV available in kuwait? cant find the app in my Sony TV ?
I subscribed Disney+ when it’s first launched in November 2019! Obviously I had VPN. Binge watching all the movies during the first months of pandemic was worth it!!!
Disney promoted LGBT characters in their movies and the company will no longer use “ladies,” “gentlemen,” “boys,” and “girls,” in any of its theme parks!!! Just imagine the huge harmful and confusing influences on your children’s imagination, and also in some ways shapes their beliefs, values and morals ! NO 👎🏻