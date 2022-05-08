Not sure what feels weirder, the fact that Slider Station has been open for 15 years, or the fact that I’ve been blogging for so long that I have a review of Slider Station when it first opened. Time does fly!
Back in 2007 the food scene was a lot different in Kuwait, there were definitely not as many burger places or cool restaurants as there are now. It’s not easy for a restaurant to stay consistently good or relevant for so long, and the fact that Slider Station has managed to accomplish that is incredible.
The same company that owns Slider Station just opened up a new restaurant last week in Avenues called Midar that serves authentic Kuwaiti seafood. I booked a table for this weekend and can’t wait to try the place out.
Mabrook to all the guys at slider station 🌹
I for one was on a quest for simply “The biggest burger in Kuwait” and thankfully SS has The Mighty Monster 👹, huge and delicious and was as big as a full size dinner plate. I think it was for 10 KD.
Proud to say I’ve completely obliterated it 3-4 times and had my name up on the SS wall each time plus have the SS certificates to show for it 😅 This has been one of my life’s greatest achievements 😂 I used to prepare 2-3 days in advance by not eating much.
Sadly that was that and the burger was discontinued … and unfortunately there’s no burger that’s as big now.
#BringBackTheMightyMonster 🍔 🇰🇼
I feel like it’s been longer than 15 years for some reason. I moved back to Kuwait in 2007 & remember everybody raving about them. I prefer my burgers simpler & large as they should be. Not into sliders but i have visited Slider Station 2x and i get why they are popular amongst the local crowd. Congrats to them for lasting this long in a competitive market of fancy burgers.
Oh just remembered I think we had our first dinner together at Burger Boutique in Arraya!
Correct. Dinner not a date lets clarify that. LOL
lol