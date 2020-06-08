If you have Amazon Prime Video here is a good show for you to binge-watch, Hunters. The show is based in the 70s and stars Al Pacino as a leader of a secret team of Nazi hunters. The first season is only 10 episodes long so you’ll be done over a few days.
I’m surprised Hunters didnt get the credit/popularity it deserves though, maybe cause it was on Amazon and not Netflix? I dont think I’ve seen a show with a better ending!!
Six Feet Under (Best ending ever), GIRLS and The Sopranos all had betters endings but those were series finales. Hunters is coming back with Season 2 so series isn’t done yet.