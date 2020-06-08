Back in April, I posted about the difficult to find book “Aftermath: Kuwait, 1991“. Well here is a pretty bizarre thing that happened to me. As I mentioned in that post, when the book was published back in 1992 there were two editions, the French edition called “FAIT” and the English edition called “AFTERMATH”. I posted about the French version since that was the copy I was able to get a hold of, but before getting the French version, I tried to get the English one.

Because the books were printed in limited quantity, they’re incredibly difficult to find and the prices can range from 100-200KD depending on the condition of the book. But, back in October, I found a used bookstore in Turkey selling the English edition of the book for just 2.5KD. It didn’t make any sense and it sounded too good to be true but because it was only 2.5KD, I decided to buy it to see what I’d get. Even the “Books on Books” edition of the book cost at least 10KD, so worst case I would get that.

I bought the book from Turkey and had the seller mail it to my PostaPlus MyBox UK account. He gave me a tracking number and it showed that it was delivered a week later, but it never showed up in my account. I waited and waited and nothing. So I figured the seller must not have put my mailbox number on the package, it’s happened before so I got in touch with PostaPlus after waiting two months and was like hey, I have a package missing, I’m guessing the seller didn’t put the mailbox number, here is the tracking number can you see if you ever received it? They replied saying they hadn’t received a package with that tracking number. I was upset obviously because I had found this incredibly absurd deal on a rare book and now that book is lost.

I eventually forgot about the whole thing and a few months later found a reasonably priced French edition of the book and got that instead.

Then, a couple of weeks ago, out of nowhere, a package shows up in my mailbox marked as a DVD. Right away I realize it could be the book since it’s around the same size as a DVD case. Sure enough, nearly 8 months after buying the book it finally got delivered to me last week!

I somehow managed to get AFTERMATH for just 2.5KD which is incredible, and now I have both language editions of this hard to find book. So here is life pro tip, ALWAYS make sure you and the seller put your forwarding mailbox number in the address.