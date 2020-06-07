Since I joined my gym (X Athletic) 10 years ago, this is the longest I’ve gone without gymming. With the new government 5 stage plan to normality, it’s also going to be at least 3-4 more months before gyms are allowed to reopen. That’s why this weekend I caved and ended up renting some gym equipment.

A friend had shared a story on their Instagram account about her gym renting out equipment. They had two packages, one that included dumbells, kettlebell, skipping rope, a mat and a cardio machine for 175KD a month, and another which included a bar with weights and a bench for 100KD a month. Both options weren’t cheap, but I was desperate.

I tried finding equipment to buy but everything was just absurdly overpriced. For example, I found a pair of 22.5KG dumbbells for 90KD, an adjustable bench for 320KD and a barbell without any weights for 90KD. None of it made any sense financially, so I decided I’d just rent for now. I figured I’d try the home workout thing without investing too much money, and if I liked it, I could then take my time looking for gym equipment.

So if you’re looking for a place to rent equipment from, I got mine from Elite Fitness. You can DM them on Instagram @elitefitnesskw or Whatsapp Anthony directly on 60603720.

Gym 37 also have rentals but they only have heavy equipment remaining and so I didn’t ask about their prices. You could DM them @gym37kw to check. Let me know if there are any other places renting and I’ll also list them below.