Since I joined my gym (X Athletic) 10 years ago, this is the longest I’ve gone without gymming. With the new government 5 stage plan to normality, it’s also going to be at least 3-4 more months before gyms are allowed to reopen. That’s why this weekend I caved and ended up renting some gym equipment.
A friend had shared a story on their Instagram account about her gym renting out equipment. They had two packages, one that included dumbells, kettlebell, skipping rope, a mat and a cardio machine for 175KD a month, and another which included a bar with weights and a bench for 100KD a month. Both options weren’t cheap, but I was desperate.
I tried finding equipment to buy but everything was just absurdly overpriced. For example, I found a pair of 22.5KG dumbbells for 90KD, an adjustable bench for 320KD and a barbell without any weights for 90KD. None of it made any sense financially, so I decided I’d just rent for now. I figured I’d try the home workout thing without investing too much money, and if I liked it, I could then take my time looking for gym equipment.
So if you’re looking for a place to rent equipment from, I got mine from Elite Fitness. You can DM them on Instagram @elitefitnesskw or Whatsapp Anthony directly on 60603720.
Gym 37 also have rentals but they only have heavy equipment remaining and so I didn’t ask about their prices. You could DM them @gym37kw to check. Let me know if there are any other places renting and I’ll also list them below.
I would highly recommend signing up for Beachbody! They have so many programs and it is very well priced!
for a second I thought the thing youre standing on is one of those standing desk balance boards
What’s a standing desk balance board???
I’ve been doing the F45 Challenge App workouts, no weights needed
https://www.instagram.com/f45_training_salmiya
I don’t think the gym will take that long to reopen. I know the government had a plan and all, but I have a feeling cases will begin to disappear before we know it (like most countries that struggled)… or maybe I’m just positive. Either way, when cases begin to decrease, they decrease FAST.
I ordered two barbells (standard + EZ bar) from Intersport. They cost around 15 KD each. I ordered plates from Dr. Gym’s website and I’m good to go. 2 bars + 4 plates all cost me below 100 KD.
oh didn’t know intersport had a website, will add it to the shopping list now
You are right. Lately there has been more recoveries than new cases. I won’t be surprised if the number of active cases become almost 0 by the end of this month.
I saw a Reebok bench for around I think 60 on xcite, went out of stock when I decided to purchase it :/
An interior designer is designing, building and selling gym equipment for extremely reasonable prices. Check her insta out:
https://instagram.com/_studiof?igshid=5plir5mp4zi