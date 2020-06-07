The post office has been closed since the start of the pandemic but it looks like they’ll finally be opening up on June 21st.

Even once open expect a delay in getting your package since they’ll have quite a backlog to go through. I saw the video above yesterday which is exactly how I picture our mail sorting facility on the first day of reopening.

Private couriers are also struggling with a backlog of orders while being understaffed, so be patient with them as well.