The Environment Public Authority opened the Jahra Nature Reserve for the new season a few days ago. The reserve is considered to be the first eco-tourism project in Kuwait with the aim of increasing environmental awareness and appreciating the landscape.

This year there is a new observation outpost bringing the total of outposts to three. You can reserve the outpost you want to visit from their website and then visit it during your trip which is limited to an hour and a half.

The cost of visiting the reserve is KD10 for a group of up to 5 people and increases the larger your group is. Because it’s a reserve, the visit will be guided and so you won’t be able to wander off on your own and are limited to visiting just selected areas.

If you want to reserve your visit, here is the link.